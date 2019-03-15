2 boys taken to hospital after coming in contact with white powder in West Philadelphia school

EMBED <>More Videos

Chopper 6 was over the Edward Heston School in West Philadelphia during a lockdown on March 15, 2019.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two boys were taken to the hospital after coming in contact with a white powder at a West Philadelphia school.

It happed at the Edward Heston School in the 1600 block of North 54th Street around 1 p.m. Friday.

The school was placed on lockdown, but it was lifted shortly after 2 p.m.

The two boys were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for observation.

There was no word as to what the substance was or how it got into the school.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiaphiladelphia newsschool lockdown
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Phillies star Harper hit by 96 mph pitch in ankle, limps off
Man, 20, Rides school bus, goes to school after night of drinking
Trump issues 1st veto after rebuke of border emergency order
Woman stabbed multiple times in SEPTA station
Lockdown lifted at NE Phila. school after live rounds found
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Philadelphia increases patrols at mosques after NZ attack
Show More
Police: Serial predator asks teen to pump gas then molests him
Man places hand in pocket to mimic gun during robbery
Military dad surprises children at spring training game
AccuWeather: Evening Shower, T-Storm
Sex allegations lead to child bride investigation at Philly mosque
More TOP STORIES News