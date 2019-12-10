2 charged with murder after Medford woman found stabbed to death in Camden park

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two men have been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in Camden.
The discovery was made around 3 p.m. on December 2 in Farnham Park on the 1600 block of Baird Boulevard, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki.
Authorities say the victim, 31-year-old Hayley Steinberg, of Medford, was found dead from multiple stab wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.
On Tuesday, police announced charges against Luis Colon-Molina, 36, and Wilfredo Boulones-Cruz, 49. Both men are being charged with felony murder and armed robbery.
Colon-Molina and Boulones-Cruz, both of Camden, were apprehended by the Delaware River Port Authority on December 2 after a brief pursuit.
