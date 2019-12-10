2 charged with murder after Medford woman found stabbed to death in Camden park

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two men have been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in Camden.

The discovery was made around 3 p.m. on December 2 in Farnham Park on the 1600 block of Baird Boulevard, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki.

Authorities say the victim, 31-year-old Hayley Steinberg, of Medford, was found dead from multiple stab wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.



On Tuesday, police announced charges against Luis Colon-Molina, 36, and Wilfredo Boulones-Cruz, 49. Both men are being charged with felony murder and armed robbery.

Colon-Molina and Boulones-Cruz, both of Camden, were apprehended by the Delaware River Port Authority on December 2 after a brief pursuit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden (new jersey)camden countybody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
Fmr. Kennett Township official charged with embezzling more than $3M
Carson Wentz shoots at footballs in baby gender reveal video
AccuWeather: More rain today, wet snow Wednesday morning
State police trooper shot in northern Pennsylvania
David Sheppard released after 27 years in prison
Show More
Officials shut down several 'stop-and-go' corner stores in Philly
Eagles rally past Manning, Giants 23-17 in OT
Playoff scenarios: How Eagles can get into postseason
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Bill Cosby loses appeal of sex assault conviction
More TOP STORIES News