2 charged in death of 20-year-old Dartmouth College student from Delaware

HANOVER, N.H. -- Two people have been charged in the death of Dartmouth College student Won Jang, 20, of Middletown, Delaware, who was found dead by the Connecticut River on the school's New Hampshire campus in July, according to police.

On Friday, police in Hanover, New Hampshire, where Dartmouth is located, announced that Alpha Phi has been charged with one count of facilitating an underage alcohol house. Two members of the Beta Alpha Omega were charged with providing alcohol to a person under 21 at an event Jang attended before his death.

The party was hosted by Alpha Phi sorority and alcohol was provided by Beta Alpha Omega. Most of those at the party were under 21. At the end of the party, police said several attendees decided to swim in the river. While at the river, a heavy rainstorm hit and most people left. Jang, whose family told authorities he could not swim, was left behind.

Jang was found dead off the shore of the Connecticut River on the school's campus on July 7, according to police.

At the time of his death he had a blood alcohol level of 0.167.

At the time of the incident, Dartmouth suspended the sorority and fraternity and those suspensions remain in effect. Jang was a member of Beta Alpha Omega.

Police initially said they got several anonymous tips that Jang's death was a result of a hazing incident. However, Chief Charles Dennis told WMUR that hazing does not appear to be in factor in his death.

The college said its Greek organizations have a responsibility to ensure the school remains a safe, respectful, equitable and inclusive community.

"Following the tragic loss of Won Jang during the summer, Dartmouth immediately suspended both Alpha Phi and Beta Alpha Omega, and an internal investigation was initiated. These suspensions remain in effect pending the results of Dartmouth's internal investigation and conduct process, which is still ongoing," Dartmouth said in a statement to ABC News Friday.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.