2 children killed in Dayton, Ohio crash involving stolen police car

DAYTON, Ohio -- At least two children have died after a crash involving a stolen police car in Dayton, Ohio on Monday, police said.

Officers were first called to a home for a reported stabbing, but when they arrived, the suspect fled. A short time later, the suspect crashed his vehicle into a tree, reports WDTN.

Riverside police responded, and the suspect sped off in a Riverside police cruiser. Police said the suspect collided with two different vehicles carrying a total of eleven people in Dayton.

"There were at least two other occupied vehicles involved in this incident. There were at least 11 removals from those other two vehicles to several different hospitals. At this point in time we know at least three are in life threatening condition. So at this point in time we have our homicide unit out here. We have a crash reconstruction unit out here. So we're pretty early on in our investigation," said Lieutenant Colonel Eric Henderson, Dayton police assistant chief of operation.

The suspect is in custody and is being treated for his injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiotraffic fatalitieschild killedu.s. & worldstolen carcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MetroPCS employee fatally shoots would-be robber in Philly
Video shows police open fire as dogs attack man in Hunting Park
KOP Mall theft suspect found hiding in ceiling with over $7,000: Police
AccuWeather: Cloudy today, warmer Wednesday with a late storm
Rodriguez's homer in 11th gives Phils 6-5 win over Pirates
Meek Mill seeks end to 2007 drug, gun case in Philadelphia
Missy Elliott honored at MTV VMAs; Taylor Swift wins top prize
Show More
Rip current warning continues at Jersey Shore
Parking restrictions begin ahead of Made in America
Police: Fatal NJ house fire sparked by burning yard waste
Triple shooting leaves 2 teens injured in Philadelphia
Porta-potty explosion under investigation in Gloucester County
More TOP STORIES News