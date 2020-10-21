Brother and sister, 16 and 8 years old, killed in Trenton shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- An 8-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were shot and killed in Trenton late Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at home on the 200 block of Mulberry Street.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said preliminary information is that a suspect shot into the second floor of a home hitting the siblings.

Action Cam video from the scene shows heavily armed officers and a K9 unit searching an area near the home where the shooting happened.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

Authorities expect to be able to release more details on Wednesday.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police are investigating the shooting.

