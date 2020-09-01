2 children missing after rescue boats capsize while trying to save them from Smithfield flash flood

SMITHFIELD, N.C. -- Two children are still missing after an overnight flash flood swept their mother's car off the road in Smithfield, North Carolina.

Rescue crews were able to save the mother after rising water washed out part of Galilee Road in Smithfield.

In an 8:40 a.m. press conference, Smithfield Fire Chief John Blanton said the effort to find the children is still considered a search and not a recovery mission at this point.

WATCH: Daylight reveals damage, continued flooding in Johnston County
EMBED More News Videos

Two children are still missing from a swift water rescue attempt overnight in Smithfield.



Blanton said rescue crews had the mother and at least one child in recovery boats on the way to safety when fast-moving water capsized the boats. All members of the rescue team and the mother were able to get to safety, but the child slipped away in the fast moving water.

"The water was so turbulent that the boat capsized and they lost the child," Blanton said. "They were able to regain the mother. During the efforts to recover or find the children, they lost four boats. This morning, search efforts have gone out, They have located the vehicle and there's no one in the vehicle, so they're continuing the search this morning."

WATCH: Fire Chief Blanton on the efforts to save the missing children
EMBED More News Videos



SEE ALSO: Vehicles overturn, get stuck in Raleigh flooding as heavy rain hits central NC

Blanton said after some fog clears, a helicopter will go up to assist in the search for the missing children. The creek that overflowed causing the flood feeds into the Neuse River.

Wake and Johnston counties are under a Flood Warning until 10:45 a.m. Some parts of Johnston County received more than seven inches of rain overnight.

Blanton asked people to keep the family and the first responders in their thoughts and prayers. ABC11 is continuing to follow this story.

EMBED More News Videos

A swift water rescue team arrived at Galilee Road in Smithfield overnight to help someone.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
johnston countyfloodingtrafficflash flooding
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Third coronavirus vaccine reaches final US testing
Video shows murder suspect running up to moving SUV, opening fire
Fauci talks schools, Trump, and vaccines on GMA
AccuWeather: Clouds and Spotty Showers Today, T'Storm Tomorrow
Teen fatally shot after argument about a cellphone
Vigil held for brothers killed in crash; driver charged with murder
Pilot reports 'guy in jetpack' flying near plane
Show More
Morning Moms: Keisha Robinson penned a memoir
Philly mayor apologizes after being pictured dining indoors in Md.
Pres. Trump to visit Kenosha today after Jacob Blake protests
Police: Black man killed by Los Angeles sheriff's deputy
N.J. gyms and health clubs reopen
More TOP STORIES News