Collingswood police are asking for help finding the knife-wielding suspect they say held up two businesses Monday night.Surveillance photos show the man at the Gulf gas station on the 700 block of South Crescent Boulevard, at 11:30 p.m.Then, an hour later, detectives believe the same man robbed the Dunkin Donuts on the unit block of East Crescent Boulevard.No one was seriously hurt in either incident.------