balcony collapse

2 critical after balcony collapses in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were injured Tuesday morning after a balcony collapsed in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened just after 10 a.m. on the 4200 block of Chester Avenue.

According to officials, the two men were critically injured when the third floor rear balcony of a fire escape gave way while they were on it.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as medics placed one of the injured into an ambulance.

Officials said a 36-year-old man suffered head trauma and a 31-year-old man suffered trauma to the left side of his body.

Both were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.
