Double shooting in North Philadelphia leaves two critical

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting in North Philadelphia on Sunday night has left two people in critical condition.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Clearfield Street near 10th Street.

Police said a 22-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were both shot multiple times. They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said surveillance cameras caught the shooting on video.

So far there is no word on suspects or a motive.

No arrests have been made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiagun violenceshootingdouble shootingguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband and wife shot in SW Philadelphia
Teen bicyclist fatally struck by driver in Philly
Teens who attended senior week in Del. test positive for COVID-19
Body found after swimmer goes missing in N.J.
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid, Spotty Storms Today
Parents of toddlers in Trump's 'racist baby' tweet speak out
PPA to resume enforcing metered parking regulations
Show More
N.J. salons, personal care businesses to reopen Monday
2nd wave of COVID-19 cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st
Suspicious fire damages two Center City businesses
Woman accused of arson of police vehicles held pending trial
LGBTQ community marches for Black Lives Matter
More TOP STORIES News