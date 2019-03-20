Police investigate double shooting under the Market Street Line on Market Street in West Philadelphia

EMBED <>More Videos

Two men shot on Market Street in West Philadelphia: as seen on Action News at 4 a.m., March 20, 2019

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are in critical condition following a double shooting in West Philadelphia early Wednesday.

It happened before 3 a.m. near the intersection of 61st and Market streets.

Police said they were notified that two gunshot victims had shown up at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Officials said both victims are 33 years old and in critical condition and both are in surgery.

One was shot in the abdomen and the other was shot in the leg and hip, according to investigators.

Police say at least one vehicle was hit by gunfire.

Police are also looking for surveillance video.

"We found some projectiles, we found victims blood, we found one vehicle struck by gunfire," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "We did not get any initial calls for gunshots at this location"

It's been a busy night for homicide investigators in the city.

Detectives are also investigating a double homicide in the city's Kensington section where two men were shot and killed late last night.

Police say an 18 and a 26-year-old were killed there Monday night. Both were taken to Temple Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police are looking at surveillance video from businesses in that area.

Anyone iwth information on either incident is asked to contact police.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsphilly newshomicide investigationgun violencehomicideshootingguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 men killed by gunfire in Kensington
South Jersey man found in possession of more than a thousand images of child porn, police say
Coroner: Girl dies after falling from 4th-floor window in Allentown
Woman attacked with tire iron inside Upper Darby Wawa
Sources: Feds seize roughly 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia
AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, Rain On Thursday
Shelter-in-place order lifted for Glassboro, N.J. neighborhood
Show More
End of the road for Fran Dunphy, Temple after loss to Belmont
Casinos, basketball fans ready for March Madness sports bets
Ref who told Buena wrestler to cut dreads alleges defamation
Kristoff St. John cause of death released by coroner
Disney and 21st Century Fox acquisition becomes official
More TOP STORIES News