2 critical following shooting in Port Richmond

EMBED <>More Videos

2 critical after Port Richmond shooting: as seen on Action News at 4 a.m., March 12, 2019

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a double shooting in the city's Port Richmond section early Tuesday morning.

The gunfire erupted just after 2:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Stouton Street.

Investigators say a 24-year old and an 18-year old were shot and then escaped into an abandoned home.

The two victims were taken to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and are in critical condition.

Police say a number of cars and one house were hit by the spray of bullets.

Investigators are talking with witnesses as they search for two possible gunmen.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
gun violenceshootingguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
South Jersey native passenger on plane that crashed in Ethiopia
3 injured in smoky Delco apartment fire
Arrest made after 2 found dead in West Norriton Township
Teen couple killed in Wilmington shooting identified
Police warning Toyota owners after rash of break-ins
AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy and Cooler Today
'It's Always Sunny' star wants to have a catch with Harper
Show More
Police release image of suspect in shooting of Philly attorney
Family, friends gather to remember Mummers legend Bob Shannon
Boeing's new jet facing scrutiny after second fatal crash
MMA fighter Conor McGregor arrested in South Florida
Report: DeSean Jackson coming back to Philadelphia Eagles
More TOP STORIES News