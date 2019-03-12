PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a double shooting in the city's Port Richmond section early Tuesday morning.
The gunfire erupted just after 2:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Stouton Street.
Investigators say a 24-year old and an 18-year old were shot and then escaped into an abandoned home.
The two victims were taken to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and are in critical condition.
Police say a number of cars and one house were hit by the spray of bullets.
Investigators are talking with witnesses as they search for two possible gunmen.
2 critical following shooting in Port Richmond
