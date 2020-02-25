2 critically injured after West Philadelphia double shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were critically injured after a double shooting in West Philadelphia on Monday night.

It happened around 10:25 p.m. at 52 and Sansom streets.

Police say one person was shot in the face and the second victim was shot in the torso.

Both victims were rushed to an area hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Without Warning: Thousands living without working fire alarms
College student killed by hit-and-run driver in Philly: Police
Family wants answers after stray bullet hits home
Hospital holds wedding for terminally ill patient
Minor explosion during truck fire on Walt Whitman Bridge
Amazon gets $4.5M to expand operations in Del
Modell's Center City location to remain open
Show More
PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant custom casket
16-year-old boy shot in North Philly: Police
Court says prosecutor's role in Abu-Jamal case merits review
2 girls charged after fake school shooting threat
Michael Jordan tears up sharing memories of 'little brother' Kobe
More TOP STORIES News