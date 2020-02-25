2 critically injured after West Philadelphia double shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were critically injured after a double shooting in West Philadelphia on Monday night.It happened around 10:25 p.m. at 52 and Sansom streets.Police say one person was shot in the face and the second victim was shot in the torso.Both victims were rushed to an area hospital where they are listed in critical condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.