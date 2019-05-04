2 critically injured in Lower Macungie crash

LOWER MACUNGIE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Two people were critically injured in a collision in the Lehigh Valley.The crash happened just after midnight Saturday at the intersection of Route 222 and Krocks Road in Lower Macungie Township.Authorities tell Action News that the driver of a pickup truck struck a SUV in the driver's side causing major damage to both vehicles trapping the occupants.Firefighters had to work to free the injured from the wreckage.So far, no word on who was at fault or any charges.