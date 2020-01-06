2-day search effort continues for missing New Jersey girl Dulce Maria Alavez

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5738859" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Noema Alavez Perez spoke out about her missing daughter, Dulce Marie Alavez, in an interview on "Dr. Phil."

Dulce Maria Alavez vanished on the afternoon of September 16, prompting an all-out search to find the 5-year-old girl.

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The family of a missing 5-year-old Bridgeton, New Jersey girl who disappeared last September is now asking the city to aid in her search.On Monday, family and friends marched from the city park where Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen playing to Bridgeton City Hall for a meeting with the mayor.The family has asked for more resources and cooperation from city leadership to assure them they aren't giving up hope on finding the little girl.A reward now stands at $75,000.On Sunday, community members kicked off a two-day search effort in Bridgeton.Volunteers spent the day handing out flyers and searching for any clues that might lead them to the missing child.Dulce's family has also asked the city to place surveillance cameras in the park where she was last seen in the hopes they can spare a family from going through a similar situation in the future.The 5-year-old was last seen on September 16 at Bridgeton City Park with her relatives.Her mother says Dulce went off to play with her 3-year-old brother but only the brother returned.