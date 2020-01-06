2-day search effort held for missing New Jersey girl, Dulce Maria Alavez

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5738859" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Noema Alavez Perez spoke out about her missing daughter, Dulce Marie Alavez, in an interview on "Dr. Phil."

Dulce Maria Alavez: Missing for one month: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News Mornings, October 16, 2019

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The search for a 5-year-old girl who went missing last September has entered a new year.On Sunday, community members kicked off a two-day search effort in Bridgeton, New Jersey for Dulce Maria Alavez.The 5-year-old was last seen on September 16 at Bridgeton City Park with her relatives.Her mother says Dulce went off to play with her 3-year-old brother but only the brother returned.Volunteers spent the day handing out flyers and searching for any clues that might lead them to the missing child.