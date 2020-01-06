2-day search effort held for missing New Jersey girl, Dulce Maria Alavez

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The search for a 5-year-old girl who went missing last September has entered a new year.

On Sunday, community members kicked off a two-day search effort in Bridgeton, New Jersey for Dulce Maria Alavez.

Mother of missing NJ girl Dulce Marie Alavez tells Dr. Phil she suspects 'old friend' took her daughter
EMBED More News Videos

Noema Alavez Perez spoke out about her missing daughter, Dulce Marie Alavez, in an interview on "Dr. Phil."



The 5-year-old was last seen on September 16 at Bridgeton City Park with her relatives.

Her mother says Dulce went off to play with her 3-year-old brother but only the brother returned.

Volunteers spent the day handing out flyers and searching for any clues that might lead them to the missing child.

TIMELINE: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
EMBED More News Videos

Dulce Maria Alavez: Missing for one month: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News Mornings, October 16, 2019

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cumberland countymissing girl
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles eliminated from playoffs after loss to Seahawks
Carson Wentz suffers head injury during playoff game
5 dead, 60 hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash
Eagles fan who rescued mother from fire invited to Wild Card game
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
Police announce arrest in fatal deli stabbing in Audubon, N.J.
Chris Long commemorates Super Bowl 52 with $41.33 tip
Show More
Upper Darby High School reverses public ban on sporting events
AccuWeather: Still Breezy Monday
Attorney General Josh Shapiro is Overheard at Tredici
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
Shootout on Walnut Street leaves one critical
More TOP STORIES News