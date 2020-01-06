2-day search effort held for missing New Jersey girl, Dulce Maria Alavez

On Sunday, community members kicked off a two-day search effort in Bridgeton, New Jersey for Dulce Maria Alavez.
Mother of missing NJ girl Dulce Marie Alavez tells Dr. Phil she suspects 'old friend' took her daughter
The 5-year-old was last seen on September 16 at Bridgeton City Park with her relatives.
Her mother says Dulce went off to play with her 3-year-old brother but only the brother returned.
Volunteers spent the day handing out flyers and searching for any clues that might lead them to the missing child.
TIMELINE: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez