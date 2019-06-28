2 dead, 1 injured after small plane crashes into North Carolina home

This is the closest that we’re able to get to the scene. The plane crash is just beyond this crime scene tape and that utility vehicle. Neighbors tell us they heard the plane sputtering before it crashed into a home. One person inside killed along with the pilot #abc11 pic.twitter.com/lLE4AxKnMx — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) June 28, 2019

HOPE MILLS, N.C. -- Two people are dead and another is injured after a small plane crashed into a house in North Carolina.The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday local time in Hope Mills just south of Fayetteville Regional Airport.According to State Highway Patrol, a single-engine civilian plane crashed into the home.The pilot and one person who was inside the home were killed.Another victim was taken from the home to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.Their identities have not been released.Neighbors tell WTVD-TV that they heard the impact. They went out to see what happened and saw the small aircraft had crashed into a home.Before that, neighbors said they heard the plane struggling and the engine sputtering."It was a double-wide modular home, and it (the plane) came in and it took the whole back of the house out," witness Kenny Oxendine said.Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.