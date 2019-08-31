2 dead, 2 others injured in shooting in city's Feltonville section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and two others injured in the city's Feltonville section.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 7 a.m. Saturday on the 4600 block of 4th Street.

Upon arrival police found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim, a 20-year-old male, was shot once in the ankle, twice in the arm, twice in the leg and received a graze wound to the head. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and is listed in stable condition.

The second victim, a 22-year-old male, was shot once in the leg. He was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children by a private car and is listed in stable condition.

A third victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot once in the head. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private car and died a short time later.

A fourth victim, a 31-year-old man, was also shot once in the head. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and died a few hours later.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police continue to investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian path could turn, potentially impact Carolinas
9-year-old-boy shot while playing basketball in Kingsessing
Suspect dead in police-involved shooting in Wilmington
Made In America to kick off on the Ben Franklin Parkway
1 woman killed, another critical after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
Man shot and killed in West Philadelphia
Beachgoers enjoy the long holiday weekend
Show More
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Pennsylvania Task Force 1 deploys to south Florida ahead of Dorian
Police investigating report cat was beaten to death by children
Child and adult injured after a burst of gunfire in Chester
Police: Day care employee arrested for inappropriate touching of child
More TOP STORIES News