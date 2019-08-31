2 dead, 2 others injured in shooting in city's Feltonville section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and two others injured in the city's Feltonville section.Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 7 a.m. Saturday on the 4600 block of 4th Street.Upon arrival police found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.The first victim, a 20-year-old male, was shot once in the ankle, twice in the arm, twice in the leg and received a graze wound to the head. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and is listed in stable condition.The second victim, a 22-year-old male, was shot once in the leg. He was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children by a private car and is listed in stable condition.A third victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot once in the head. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private car and died a short time later.A fourth victim, a 31-year-old man, was also shot once in the head. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and died a few hours later.So far, no arrests have been made.Police continue to investigate.