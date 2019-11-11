2 dead after car flies into second floor of building in Toms River

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5687753" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Car crashes into second floor of building: as seen on Action News Mornings, November 10, 2019

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police say a convertible traveling at high speed went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a New Jersey commercial building, killing both of the car's occupants.Toms River police say the red Porsche Boxster went out of control just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The car hit the center median, struck an embankment and went airborne into the building.Police said two Toms River men, 22-year-old Braden DeMartin and 23-year-old Daniel Foley, were deceased when emergency responders arrived at the scene.Police said the structure, which was unoccupied at the time, had been deemed unsafe by a building inspector. Sgt. Vincent Padalino said the building, which is across from Hooper Avenue Elementary School, houses four businesses, including a counseling service and a real estate company.