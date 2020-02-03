2 killed, 1 injured after shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce

COMMERCE, Texas -- Two people were killed and another person was injured in a shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce Monday afternoon.

The Texas A&M-Commerce Police Department tweeted about the shooting around 11 a.m.



Officers are stationed throughout the campus, officials said. The precautionary shelter-in-place was lifted after a few hours, but Pride Rock and the surrounding areas are still blocked off.

WATCH: SkyEye over deadly shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce
EMBED More News Videos

SyeEye over the deadly shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce that killed 2 people and wounded 1.



Students who were displaced during the shooting can go to the Rayburn Student Center.





Texas A&M University-Commerce is the third-largest institution in the Texas A&M University System, with an enrollment of over 12,000 students.

Commerce is around 65 miles northeast of Dallas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasfatal shooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found on top of Market-Frankford Line train
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-95 in Newark
Assault allegations against Gritty unfounded, police say
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial closing arguments
Finally, Andy Reid gets to hoist the Lombardi trophy
Watch: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020
Hopkinson school temporarily closed for environmental testing
Show More
Firefighter injured battling 3-alarm blaze in Trenton
Woman killed in Willingboro fire
Democratic race opens in Iowa amid worry over beating Trump
AccuWeather: Much Milder Today, A Shower On Tuesday
Driver crashes into North Philly home
More TOP STORIES News