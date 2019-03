NOCKAMIXON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- Two people have died after an accident involving two motorcyclists on Sunday afternoon.It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Rt. 412 in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County near Palisades High School.According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, two people died after a pickup truck struck two motorcyclists.Further details surrounding the accident are still being investigated.