2 dead at home in Whitemarsh Township, homicide unit investigating

Two people are dead at a home in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County and homicide investigators are on the scene.The district attorney's office confirmed those details about the investigation to Action News on Tuesday afternoon.The victims were found in the front yard.However, no further details were immediately available, including the identities of those who died or their cause of death.The SWAT team responded to the 500 block of Bethlehem Pike just after 11:30 a.m.Chopper 6 shows a large police presence on scene.Officers holding shields could be seen making their way to the entrance of a home on the block.