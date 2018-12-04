2 dead at home in Whitemarsh Township, homicide unit investigating

EMBED </>More Videos

SWAT activity in Whitemarsh, Montgomery County. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on December 4, 2018.

WHITEMARSH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Two people are dead at a home in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County and homicide investigators are on the scene.

The district attorney's office confirmed those details about the investigation to Action News on Tuesday afternoon.

The victims were found in the front yard.

However, no further details were immediately available, including the identities of those who died or their cause of death.

The SWAT team responded to the 500 block of Bethlehem Pike just after 11:30 a.m.

Chopper 6 shows a large police presence on scene.

Officers holding shields could be seen making their way to the entrance of a home on the block.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsswatWhitemarsh Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Roosevelt Blvd. Extension, 2 rescued
Philadelphia's 2018 murder rate passes last year's total
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Wallet missing for 4 years found at Hersheypark
Police: Woman stabbed to death while trying to help homeless woman with baby
VIDEO: Trooper struck after pushing man away from spinning car
Sarah Bloomquist reports from Washington, D.C.
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Show More
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Mother wants thieves to return baby ashes stolen in burglary
6 fries at a time for proper portion, professor says
Boil water advisory lifted in Lower Bucks County
Wentz tosses for 2 TDs, leads Eagles over Redskins 28-13
More News