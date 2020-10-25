2 dead, at least 7 injured including a firefighter, in Camden apartment fire

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- Officials said two people are dead and at least seven are injured including a firefighter following a fire at a Camden apartment early Sunday.Firefighters were called out to the 3400 block of Cramer Street around 3:15 a.m. for reports of people trapped inside a burning building.Firefighters said when they arrived they saw flames shooting from the building and a person jumping from the third floor.Shortly after, firefighters said a second alarm was struck, and firefighters and EMS units from surrounding towns were called in to assist.The Camden Fire Department Chief Michael Harper said firefighters had to rescue several people from the burning building.One person was pronounced dead here on the scene.Seven more were taken to Cooper University Hospital. Once they became overloaded, firefighters sent one more person across the river to Jefferson's burn unit.One of the victims is a firefighter; Harper said he has a shoulder injury.About 20-30 people lived in this building. They're out of their homes this morning and Harper said the Red Cross and office of emergency management are here helping them find a place to stay.Meanwhile, the fire marshal is on the scene now investigating a cause. Harper said this might have been arson."Some Information coming in now that's making us think it could be suspicious in nature, but it's so early in the fire guys are still inside putting out hotspots," he said.While firefighters were battling this fire another one broke out a few blocks away on High Street.Harper said it's been an impossible morning, dealing with the worst fire his department has dealt with in years.