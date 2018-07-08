2 dead following shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

2 dead following shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 8, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two people are dead after an early morning shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the call on the 5500 block of Elmwood Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive 25-year-old female, and an unresponsive 28-year-old male.

The female suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and back. The male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police transported both victims to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they were both pronounced dead.

There is no motive and no arrests at this time.

Police continue to investigate.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News