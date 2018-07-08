2 dead following shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

Two people are dead after an early morning shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.Officers responded to the call on the 5500 block of Elmwood Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive 25-year-old female, and an unresponsive 28-year-old male.The female suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and back. The male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.Police transported both victims to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they were both pronounced dead.There is no motive and no arrests at this time.Police continue to investigate.------