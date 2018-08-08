2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Newark home identified

Two people are dead in Newark, Delaware as a result of an apparent murder-suicide.It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday on the unit block of North Skyward Drive.Police say 23-year-old Rachel Roberts was home with a young child and another family member when her 23-year-old ex-boyfriend, Probyn Morris arrived and forced his way into the residents.According to police, Morris was armed with a handgun, and a commotion occurred between him and Roberts.That's when the young child and relative were able to flee to a neighbor's home, who called 911.While the police were en route witnesses reported hearing several shots being fired.They arrived to find Roberts in the front yard. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Morris was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say the alleged weapon was found near Morris.------