2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Newark home

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --Police say they were on the scene where an apparent murder-suicide took place at a home in Newark, Delaware.
It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday on the unit block of North Skyward Drive.
Officers responded to a report of a domestic-related shooting.
They arrived to find a 23-year-old woman injured and rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A male was also located and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they are not searching for additional suspects.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps