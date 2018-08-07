2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Newark home

EMBED </>More Videos

An apparent murder-suicide took place at a home in Newark, Delaware as reported during Action News at 11 on August 7, 2018.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Police say they were on the scene where an apparent murder-suicide took place at a home in Newark, Delaware.

It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday on the unit block of North Skyward Drive.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic-related shooting.

They arrived to find a 23-year-old woman injured and rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A male was also located and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are not searching for additional suspects.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsshootingNewark
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 police officers ambushed and shot in Camden
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
Stolen vehicle and baby located in West Philadelphia
Family speaks out after girl killed in Manayunk murder-suicide
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Commissioner: Deadly police-involved shooting a tragedy
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
Man shot and killed inside Wissinoming home
Show More
Police investigate several burglaries in Lower Merion
35th anniversary of National Night Out
Philly teachers, kids, 3 weeks away from the start of school
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture of left foot at summer camp
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins meets with Rev. Jesse Jackson
More News