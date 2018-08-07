2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Newark home

Police say they were on the scene where an apparent murder-suicide took place at a home in Newark, Delaware.It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday on the unit block of North Skyward Drive.Officers responded to a report of a domestic-related shooting.They arrived to find a 23-year-old woman injured and rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.A male was also located and he was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say they are not searching for additional suspects.------