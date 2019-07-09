2 dead in apparent murder-suicide outside burning home in Oley Twp.

OLEY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide outside a burning home in Oley Township, Pa.

The fire started around 5 a.m. on the unit block of Creeks Edge Road.

Police in Berks County say arriving first responders were directed to the body of a woman.

As they moved in her direction the man shot himself, officials say.



The victims were married, according to police.

Their names have not been released.
