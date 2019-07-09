2 dead in apparent murder-suicide outside burning home in Oley Twp.

Central Berks Police believe it was a murder-suicide that caused 2 deaths outside a house fire in Oley Twp. Dead a married couple.Arriving first responders are directed to the body of the woman. As they were moving in her direction police say the man shot himself. pic.twitter.com/wbskl1Reql — John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) July 9, 2019

OLEY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide outside a burning home in Oley Township, Pa.The fire started around 5 a.m. on the unit block of Creeks Edge Road.Police in Berks County say arriving first responders were directed to the body of a woman.As they moved in her direction the man shot himself, officials say.The victims were married, according to police.Their names have not been released.