2 dead in Frankford shooting; total of 3 homicides for 2020 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say two men are dead after an argument led to a shooting on New Year's Day in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

This brings the total number of homicides in the city for 2020 to three.

The shooting happened around 2:19 p.m. on the 4700 block of Griscom Street.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was shot in the shoulder but is expected to be okay.

In West Philadelphia, police were called to the area of 59th and Arch streets shortly before noon for a report of shots fired.

Police found a gunshot victim, a 41-year-old man, about a block away on Hobart Street. He had gunshot wounds to the chest and back.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center but was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made.

The year 2019 ended with a total of 356 homicides, the most in the city since 2007.
