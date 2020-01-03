2 dead in triple shooting at Salem Motor Lodge

SALEM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least two people are dead after what appears to be a triple shooting in Salem, New Jersey.

Officers responded to the shooting Thursday night at Salem Motor Lodge in the 200 block of East Broadway.

Police said 28-year-old Isa Hallman was found wounded and later pronounced dead.

Two other victims were taken to the hospital by private car.

Twenty-year-old Kapri Taylor was taken to the hospital where he was died, police said.

The third victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on any arrests or what sparked this crime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
salemtriple shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man reporting to jail for crash that killed son fires gun: Police
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Protest planned to stop taxpayer dollars for Mummers Parade
Driver crashes into store in Doylestown
Delaware man put Pine-Sol in co-worker's drink: Police
Fmr. Bucks Co. teacher took 'upskirt' photos of students: D.A.
Show More
Wentz ready for NFL playoffs debut against Seahawks
Wife's billboard campaign helps husband find kidney donor
Woman says Ulta Beauty employee in NJ told her she's 'too dark'
2-hour school delay after fire Kennett Square shopping center
Nearly $3.2M of pot products sold in Ill. on 1st day
More TOP STORIES News