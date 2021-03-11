fatal shooting

Philadelphia violence: 2 dead, including teen, 5 others hurt after multiple shootings Thursday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are dead, including a teenager, and five others are hurt after multiple shooting incidents on Thursday night in Philadelphia.

Police say a 24-year-old man died after gunfire rang out on the 1400 block of N 76th Street around 3 p.m. in the city's Overbrook Park section.

Three other men are all listed in extremely critical condition at an area hospital, including a 30-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw provides update on deadly quadruple shooting on March 11, 2021.



"Given the number of people shot at one time... it's not only puzzling, but it leads us to believe that there are more people out here that know about what happened," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Around 7:36 p.m., police say someone opened fire at a recreation center, killing a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the back of the neck.

Two other 15-year-olds suffered graze wounds in the shooting. Both teens are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in connection with these incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
