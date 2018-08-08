2 dead, several people injured in North Philadelphia shooting

2 dead, several people injured in North Philadelphia shooting.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and several others injured in North Philadelphia.

It happened before 10 p.m. Wednesday at 12th and Huntingdon streets.

Initial reports indicate that someone in a mini-van opened fire.

Chopper 6 HD was over Temple University Hospital where the victims arrived in private cars for treatment.

A man and woman in their 30s have died. One person is in critical condition and three others are injured. No word on their condition.

Police say the ages of the victims range from 27-49 years old.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said a high powered weapon was used in the shooting. At least eleven shell casings were found at the scene.

They have no motive for the shooting.

