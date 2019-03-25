fatal fire

2 dead, third person unaccounted for following Kensington house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people have died following a house fire in the city's Kensington section Monday morning; one person is still unaccounted for at this time.

The deadly fire broke out around 4:40 a.m. on the 2900 block of Rorer Street.

Fire crews said heavy flames were shooting from the first floor and the rear of the home when they arrived.

Officials said one person was rescued from the first floor of the home and taken to Temple University Hospital where they later died.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel described the blaze as a "very heavy fire with difficult conditions."

"Because of the fire conditions we had to exit the building and perform an exterior attack," Thiel said.

The fire was placed under control at 5:14 a.m. A second medic was later called to the scene.

Close friends of the man who died in the fire said the man lived in the house with his brother and his brother's girlfriend.



Officials said they believe the missing man and woman were in the basement.

The basement took on five feet of water during the firefighting efforts, but crews cannot pump that water out until they know the house will not collapse.

In the meantime, crews are attempting to dismantle the home brick by brick in an effort to prevent its collapse.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Thiel announced a second body had been recovered from the scene of the blaze.

Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene for most of Monday.
