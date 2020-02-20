2 deceased newborns discovered at New Jersey recycling center

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey -- Police are investigating after two deceased newborns were discovered in a recycling center in New Jersey.

Authorities discovered the unidentified newborns at the Colgate Paper Stock company on Industrial Drive in New Brunswick.

New Brunswick police responded to the commercial business just after 9 a.m. Wednesday and recovered the first newborn.

The investigation at the facility led to the recovery of a second newborn approximately six hours later.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor is now working alongside investigators, who are waiting for the medical examiner to determine if the babies are related, when and how they died and how old they are.

The incident remains under investigation.

Items can be picked up or dropped off at the facility according to the company's website.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Raymond Quick of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732) 745-5200, or Det. Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, at (732) 745-4060.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new brunswickmiddlesex countybaby deathnewborn deathinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
2 deceased newborns discovered at NJ recycling center
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in burning car in Logan
Chester abduction leads to gunfire in Boothwyn: Police
The disappearance of Imbo and Petrone | 6abc True Crime
AP FACT CHECK: Dems' debate flubs; Trump untruths at rally
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
Vandalized Cecil B. Moore mural restored, ready for visitors
Another school dealing with asbestos as other students relocate
Show More
Philly woman adopts 4 kids from same family
4 shot near North Philadelphia school: Police
Fire at site where 4 bodies found in Delaware tent
2 deceased newborns discovered at NJ recycling center
Montco couple celebrates 77th wedding anniversary
More TOP STORIES News