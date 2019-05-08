2 Delaware State Police troopers injured in crash

SAINT GEORGES, Del. (WPVI) -- Two Delaware State Police troopers were injured in a crash while they were stopped along the side of the highway Wednesday morning.Drone 6 was over the scene on Route 1 on the Roth Bridge in Saint Georges.Police said the troopers were helping a disabled motorist around 4 a.m. when a tractor trailer hit one of the trooper's vehicles, causing a chain reaction crash.Officials said both troopers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.According to police, the tractor trailer driver and other motorist were not hurt.