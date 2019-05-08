Two Delaware State Troopers injured in crash

EMBED <>More Videos

Two Delaware State Troopers injured in crash, as seen on Action News, May 8, 2019

Two Delaware State Troopers were injured in a crash while they were stopped along the side of the highway Wednesday morning.

Drone 6 was over the scene on Route 1 on the Roth Bridge in Saint Georges.

Police said the troopers were helping a disabled motorist around 4 a.m. when a tractor trailer hit one of the trooper's vehicles, causing a chain reaction crash.

Officials said both troopers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the tractor trailer driver and other motorist were not hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crashstate troopersdelaware news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Glassboro police issue evacuation order
Longtime Phillies exec David Montgomery dies at 72
Meghan, Harry introduce Baby Sussex to the world
Delco school drops words 'God Bless America' due to complaint
141 live cats, 59 dead cats seized from Doylestown home
Harper smashes grand slam, Phillies' social mocks Smash Mouth
Show More
Pedestrian struck on eastbound Atlantic City Expressway
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Not As Warm Today
North Jersey woman arrested for animal cruelty
Burn victims sue Conagra after cans of cooking spray explode
Police: Harlem fire claims 6 lives, including 4 children
More TOP STORIES News