2 doctors charged in Montgomery County pill mill scheme

7 prescriptions for 630 total pills to tenant "ME,"

6 prescriptions for 540 total pills to tenant "SJ-1,"

13 prescriptions for 1,170 total pills to tenant "IE,"

22 prescriptions for 1,950 total pills to tenant "TC-1,"

14 prescriptions for 1,200 total pills to tenant "SB,"

16 prescriptions for 1,530 total pills to tenant "SC-1,"

12 prescriptions for 1,080 total pills to tenant "TW,"

8 prescriptions for 675 total pills to tenant "AC."

5 prescriptions for 450 total pills to "ME,"

5 prescriptions for 420 total pills to "IE,"

8 prescriptions for 690 total pills to "TC-1,"

4 prescriptions for 360 total pills to "SB,"

8 prescriptions for 840 total pills to "SC-1,"

11 prescriptions for 870 total pills to "TW,"

8 prescriptions for 720 total pills to "AC."

FLOURTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- State investigators are not mincing words after arresting two doctors and a North Philadelphia landlord they say generated fraudulent prescriptions.Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of two Flourtown-based doctors, Dr. Emmanuel Okolo and Dr. Mohanad Faullou, and two others, in a prescription drug distribution operation.Authorities say the scheme yielded over $2 million worth of oxycodone."Stopping this group from peddling the prescriptions at the core of Pennsylvania's opioid epidemic means we won a battle," Attorney General Shapiro saidAuthorities say Evelyn Tracey Smith used her tenants' Medicaid cards to get these drugs. They say she even threatened to evict them if they didn't comply.Smith's cousin, Kent Hunter, was also charged.According to Pennsylvania's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, Dr. Okolo wrote 586 Oxycodone prescriptions between January 2015 and September 2017 for 114 individuals who lived in three properties Smith owned in the 3500 block of North 18th Street in Philadelphia, including:Dr. Fallouh wrote 423 Oxycodone prescriptions for 71 individuals who lived in the same 18th Street properties, including:Authorities charged the doctors, Smith and Hunter with delivery of a controlled substance and Medicaid fraud conspiracy.Shapiro says Hunter is being charged for his role as the mule in this operation.