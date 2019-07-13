2 dogs found dead on side of road in Upper Dublin Township

UPPER DUBLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Upper Dublin Township Police Department is asking for the public's help after they say two dogs were found dead on the side of the road Saturday morning.Officers were called to the 1400 block of Twining Road around 7:37 a.m.According to police, two Rottweilers were found dead, wrapped in blankets. There was no external trauma to either dog, police said.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-646-2101.