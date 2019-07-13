2 dogs found dead on side of road in Upper Dublin Township

UPPER DUBLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Upper Dublin Township Police Department is asking for the public's help after they say two dogs were found dead on the side of the road Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Twining Road around 7:37 a.m.

According to police, two Rottweilers were found dead, wrapped in blankets. There was no external trauma to either dog, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-646-2101.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newsdogsanimal abuseanimals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Married couple attacked inside their Spring Garden apartment
Man arrested after climbing Bethlehem SteelStacks
80-year-old Pa. man wanted in wife's death arrested in Colorado
Court: Man's legal crusade against TGI Fridays can proceed
Police ID pregnant woman, 9-year-old son killed in flash flooding
Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, downgraded to tropical storm
Temple teams with N.J. company to divert 150K pound of food waste
Show More
Police: Driver hit pedestrians, SUV outside Thomas Jefferson Hospital
Flames shoot up from manhole in Old City
Car thief dies after being beaten by crowd: Police
AccuWeather: Clear, Warm Night
National French Fry Day freebies and deals
More TOP STORIES News