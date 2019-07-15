2 dogs found dead on side of road in Upper Dublin Township

UPPER DUBLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Upper Dublin Township Police Department is asking for the public's help after they say two dogs were found dead on the side of the road Saturday morning.Officers were called to the 1400 block of Twining Road around 7:37 a.m.According to police, two Rottweilers were found dead, wrapped in blankets. There was no external trauma to either dog, police said.Many residents Action News spoke with said they were shocked to hear about this.Hugh Reilly said he was on his way to work when he saw the blankets on the side of the road."I can't believe it, and why would anyone do something like that, that doesn't make any sense at all," said Reilly.Reilly said he saw the blankets but didn't know what was inside them."Coming to work, coming down Twining Road towards the club, and I saw a biker had stopped and I saw a few blankets on the ground," said Reilly.Reilly's son, Hugh Reilly Jr., said he saw police a couple of hours later."I noticed that there were three police cars on the side of the road, looking at blankets with things wrapped in them," said Reilly, Jr.Father and son were in disbelief to find out there were two dead dogs, wrapped inside those blankets.Upper Dublin Township police said it was two adult Rottweilers, not wearing tags."It's nuts, it's absolutely crazy that someone would do that to the dogs. I mean what's better than a dog, who's more loyal, faithful than a dog? How could someone do that to their pet or otherwise?" said Reilly Jr.Some people in the area also said they're beside themselves."It's not only shocking, but it's very sad. I was a dog owner myself," said Ed Bremme, who lives in Willow Grove."It's so crazy cause we live right down the street, and right here it's just so sad, we have dogs ourselves, just sad to see someone would do that," said Nate Weinberg, from Abington.The Montgomery County SPCA is working with police to try to find out what happened.Montgomery County SPCA said a staff veterinarian did a preliminary necropsy, and The University of Pennsylvania's Veterinary Hospital should be conducting a necropsy this week."It's not something we see every day," said Rhonda Thomas, the Montgomery County humane society police officer.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-646-2101.