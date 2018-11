Two people were able to escape a Philadelphia rowhome that caught fire just after daylight.The fire started around 6:30 a.m. Sunday on the 4500 block of North Camac Street in the city's Logan section.The fire caused damage to the second story of the home.Firefighters had the flames extinguished in 15 minutes.The fire extended to the adjoining homes, but the extent of damage is not yet known.------