2 adults found dead inside Gloucester County, New Jersey home: Sources

By
GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway in Glassboro, New Jersey after two people were found dead, Action News has learned.

Sources confirm that two adults were found dead inside a home Wednesday morning.

The investigation is focused on a cream-colored house on Warrick Avenue in Glassboro.

Neighbors say at around 7 a.m. police swarmed the area which is now blocked off by caution tape.

Next door neighbors say there was no indication of anything unusual happening at the house or around the neighborhood.

Friends at the scene say two men, late 20s to early 30s, lived inside the home, one was a graduate of Rowan University.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office has been tight lipped about the case.

There's been no information about the manner of death.

Sources say no suspect has been arrested at this time.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gloucester countycrimehomicideviolencedeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead after boating incident in Ocean City: Sources
Obama to deliver DNC speech from Philadelphia
NYC man, woman charged in Sesame Place assault
Health officials warn of COVID-19 outbreak at Philly church
Trump holds news conference from the White House: WATCH LIVE
Police identify suspect wanted for opening fire on plainclothes officer
Trump lashes out at Goodyear about its policy on MAGA wear
Show More
Hundreds sickened as salmonella outbreak linked to onions expands
NJ gym that defied closure order fined nearly $130,000
Philly police commissioner calls for change amid ongoing violence
2020 DNC: Kamala Harris, Barack Obama to speak on 3rd night
Gunman kills 1 firing into group; 11 shot on Tuesday night
More TOP STORIES News