2 adults found shot to death inside Gloucester County, New Jersey home: Sources

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway in Glassboro, New Jersey after two men were found shot to death, Action News has learned.

Sources confirm that two men were found dead inside a home Wednesday morning.

The investigation is focused on a cream-colored house on Warrick Avenue in Glassboro.

Neighbors say at around 7 a.m. police swarmed the area which was blocked off by caution tape.

Next door neighbors say there was no indication of anything unusual happening at the house or around the neighborhood.

Friends at the scene say two men, late 20s to early 30s, lived inside the home, one was a graduate of Rowan University.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office has been tight lipped about the case.

Sources say no suspect has been arrested at this time.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
