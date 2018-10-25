11 and 12-year-old girls planned to kill classmates, drink blood, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

2 girls, ages 11 and 12, planned to kill classmates and drink the blood of their victims, police said. Watch the video from 6abc.com on October 25, 2018.

BARTOW, Fla. --
Two middle-school girls in central Florida brought knives to school in a foiled plot to kill classmates, cut them up and drink their blood before killing themselves, police officials said Wednesday.

The two girls, ages 11 and 12, were armed with knives Tuesday at Bartow Middle School before they were caught, according to arrest affidavits released by the Bartow Police Department. No one was hurt.

The girls face charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and possession of a weapon at school, among other charges. It will be up to prosecutors to decide whether the girls will be charged formally as juveniles or adults, Deputy Police Chief Bryan Dorman said in an email.

After their arrest, the girls were sent to a juvenile detention facility.

Bartow is located in the heart of Florida's citrus belt.

The girls planned to stake out a school bathroom and wait for smaller students to enter, according to the police affidavit. They planned to cut their victims' throats, cut up their bodies, eat the flesh and drink their victims' blood, authorities said.

The students then planned to fatally stab themselves.

"The plan was to kill at least 1 student but were hoping to kill anywhere from 15-25 students," the affidavit said. "Killing all of these students was in hopes it would make them worse sinners ensuring that after they committed suicide ... (they) would go to hell so they could be with satan."

Detectives said the girls devised the plot while watching "scary" movies at one of their houses over the weekend.

The alleged plot was foiled when administrators searched for them after they didn't show up for class Tuesday. The administrators found them in a bathroom stall and brought them back to their offices where they found the girls in possession of four knives, a pizza cutter and a knife sharpener, police said.

Officials with Polk County Schools said that extra police officers and guidance counselors would be at the school this week.

"School staff quickly responded to a report of suspicious behavior; the students were taken into custody, and no one was harmed," school officials said in a tweet.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
schoolplot foiledu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 suspicious packages addressed to Biden found in Delaware
Powerball Results: No winner, jackpot swells to $750M
Local spots to watch the Eagles' London game Sunday morning
Police: Man killed in possible road rage shooting
Woman shot dead in Wilmington
Students sickened from cereal bars possibly laced with pot
Vandals cause $20K worth of damage at elementary school
Police: Gunman forced victim to strip in SW Phila. shooting
Show More
Historic Stone Inn in Bucks County moved to new location
AccuWeather: Sunny, Brisk and Cool Today
Rt. 55 in Gloucester County reopens after truck crash
Suspicious package found outside of State Rep.Tom Murt's office
Suspect wanted in brutal assault at South Street restaurant
More News