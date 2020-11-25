Two homicides within an hour in Philadelphia early Wednesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8248023" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man was found with a gunshot wound in his head in a lot in North Philadelphia early Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were fatally shot within an hour of each other in separate incidents in Philadelphia early Wednesday.The first incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on the 5300 block of Willows Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.Police said officers found a man who was shot outside of his house. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.So far there is no word on suspects or a motive in the shooting.Just a short time later, a woman walking down a North Philadelphia street found a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying in a parking lot.The discovery was made around 2 a.m. in the 3100 block of Rosewood Street.Police responded to find a 29-year-old man shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.So far there is no word on a suspect or a motive for this shooting.Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to contact the police.