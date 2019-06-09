2 hospitalized after crane collapses in Dallas thunderstorms

Two people have been hospitalized after a crane collapsed in Dallas amid severe thunderstorms.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans told the Dallas Morning News that the crane fell into a downtown apartment building Sunday afternoon as strong winds, heavy rain and hail battered parts of North Texas. The people's names and conditions were not immediately available.



The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area until 7 p.m. Sunday , warning of heavy rain, damaging gusts and large hail. It also issued a flood advisory for parts of the region until 5 p.m.

The weather service says winds could exceed 70 miles per hour. At Dallas Love Field airport, WFAA-TV reports gusts damaged a hangar door and part of the roof at a Southwest Airlines maintenance facility.
