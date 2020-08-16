2 hostages released after Austin-area officer involved shooting

8:00am Update: We can confirm that two of the hostages have been released. The suspect and one other hostage remain in the home at this time. https://t.co/7Doy83CKjN — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) August 17, 2020

CEDAR PARK, Texas -- Two hostages being held by a man accused of shooting three police officers in a suburb of Austin, Texas, have been released, authorities said.The Cedar Park Police Department confirmed the release in an 8 a.m. update Monday, adding that the suspect is still barricaded inside a home with another hostage.Interim Chief of Police Mike Harmon said during a news conference on Sunday that officers responded to a call at a home off Natalie Cove from a mother who said her son kicked in the door of the home.The mother, a juvenile and another person, whose age was unknown, were inside, authorities said. It's unclear who among them was released.Harmon said when officers arrived they were met with gunfire and taken to a local hospital. All three officers were in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries. At least one officer stayed in the hospital overnight.It is unclear if the suspect was injured."We want to end this peaceful for everyone involved," Harmon said. "Our main goal is to bring this to a peaceful resolution."Harmon said that the Cedar Park Police Department has a history at the residence, but did not provide details.There are some social media posts the suspect made but Harmon did not go into details."I have been made aware of that," said Harmon when asked about social media posts. "I have not actually seen those, but I guess at some point, there was a Facebook Live streamed by the suspect."The city of Cedar Park has asked residents to avoid Bagdad Road between Osage Drive and New Hope Drive, the city said on Twitter. The Cedar Park police and fire departments have closed the southbound lane of Bagdad Road at Heritage, the post said."Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.During a 4:30 a.m. update Monday, Cedar Park police asked that anyone who lives on Natalie Cove in the Heritage Park subdivision stay inside their home.