2-hour school delay after fire Kennett Square shopping center

KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Unionville-Chadds Ford School District issued a two-hour delay due to road closures caused by an early morning fire at a Chester County shopping center."Due to an unexpected road closure on 82 this morning because of a fire in the Willowdale area, UCFSD will be operating on a two-hour delay schedule. We have been working with emergency services and it is clear that the safest thing to do is delay schools two-hours," the school district said Friday.The message continued, "Since our bus routes are all interrelated, a delay for the high school and middle school will impact all of our schools. A two-hour delay will give our transportation staff the time to navigate detours and emergency services the space and time they need to manage the scene. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation this morning."A two-alarm fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at the Willowdale Town Center shopping center on the 600 block of Unionville Road in Kennett Square.There were no reports of injuries.A cause of the fire is under investigation.