2 hurt after 2 vehicles collide in Northeast Philadelphia

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two people are injured after two vehicles collided in Northeast Philadelphia Friday evening.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Academy Road near Woodhaven Road.

Police say when the vehicles make contact, one of them burst into flames.

Both drivers were cut from the vehicles and taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating possible driver impairment.
