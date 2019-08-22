2 hurt after gunman opens fire in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on the unit block of Richfield Street.

Police say the gunman opened fire on two people as they were exiting a home.

One man was shot in the hip and a second man was shot in the stomach. Both are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.
