UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night.
It happened around 7 p.m. on the unit block of Richfield Street.
Police say the gunman opened fire on two people as they were exiting a home.
One man was shot in the hip and a second man was shot in the stomach. Both are expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
2 hurt after gunman opens fire in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News