2 in custody after police chase in Bucks County ends in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are in custody after a police chase in Bucks County, Pennsylvania ends in Philadelphia on Friday afternoon.It happened around 3 p.m. after a man and woman now identified as 28-year-old Eric Meehan from Philadelphia and Ashley Blair from Holland, Pennsylvania allegedly stole a vehicle at Chandler Hall Senior Center in Newtown Township.Police tell Action News that the pair hit two pedestrians, later identified as workers from the senior center during their initial escape.The workers were rushed to a nearby hospital, last listed in stable condition.From there, authorities said Meehan and Blair then fled to nearby Summit Trace and Newtown Bypass. Police say the duo again attempted to carjack another driver, blocking them in with no luck.The suspects then reportedly traveled to the Swan Point development in Middletown where Meehan got out of the car. Authorities believe the suspects' vehicle may have become disabled after the pedestrian accident. That's when police say a good Samaritan stopped to check on the suspects and Meehan stole the vehicle.An alert was sent throughout Bucks County alerting all agencies.The suspects were spotted in the carjacked vehicle driving in Bensalem before fleeing into Philadelphia.Police say they were able to stop the vehicle near Orthodox Street and take the man and woman into custody.Both suspects were transported to Bucks County. They face several felony charges including robbery of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, and other related offenses.