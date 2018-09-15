2 indicted on weapons charge in shooting at 24-hour arts festival

EMBED </>More Videos

2 indicted on weapons charge in shooting at 24-hour arts festival. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 15, 2018.

TRENTON, N.J. --
Two Trenton men have been indicted on weapons charges stemming from a deadly shooting at a 24-hour arts and music festival in New Jersey's capital city.

Mercer County prosecutors say 27-year-old Davone White also faces two counts of aggravated assault in the indictment handed up Thursday by a county grand jury, while 24-year-old Amir Armstrong also faces a count of receiving stolen property.

White was among nearly two dozen people wounded in the June 17 shooting.

About 1,000 people were attending the Art All Night Trenton festival that showcases local art, music, food and films when shots rang. Authorities have said several neighborhood gangs had a dispute, and multiple suspects began shooting at each other, with police returning fire.

One suspect, 33-year-old Tahaij Wells, was killed.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
6 dead as Florence hits the Carolinas
Sarah Bloomquist reports from NC as Florence brings heavy rain and wind
Animals rescued from hurricane Florence arrive in Jenkintown
AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds
Jersey shore beaches take a beating from Florence
Some anxiously watch Florence from hundreds of miles away
21-year-old arrested after making threats towards Quakertown High School
Man fatally shot following alleged altercation at Strawberry Mansion bar
Show More
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Clementon, New Jersey
We may feel effects of Florence... in our wallets
1 dead, another injured after shots fired in Trenton
Parents of sick baby ask others to donate blood
Kavanaugh denies allegation of sexual misconduct in school
More News