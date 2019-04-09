2 injured, 1 killed in Philly shootings within an hour

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating three separate shootings, including a homicide, that happened within one hour of each other.The first shooting occurred around 11:55 p.m. Monday on the 4200 block of Tackawanna Street in Frankford.Police said at least 17 shots were fired.A 26-year-old man was struck multiple times. He arrived at Temple University Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead around 2:45 a.m.Police are reviewing footage from nearby surveillance cameras. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation."Detectives are trying to contact the owners of those businesses to see if they recorded anything that can help us with this critical shooting investigation," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "We do know the 4200 block of Tackawanna is known for outdoor street-level narcotics use and narcotics sales."Just about 30 minutes later, on the 600 block of West Huntingdon in North Philadelphia, a 32-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting.Investigators said the victim had been sitting on the front steps of a house when he was shot at least once in his leg. He is in stable condition.Police have obtained surveillance video of this shooting."You can clearly see a vehicle traveling west on the 600 block of Huntingdon. It appears the shots are fired from the driver's side. That's when the victim is shot. That's when the vehicle speeds off westbound," said Small.Then, shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, a 27-year-old man was shot on the 3000 block of North Bonsall Street in North Philadelphia.He is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.Police said he had been inside a corner property where he is known to spend time when someone fired shots through a window.Chief Inspector Small told Action News, "It's sort of like a clubhouse. Someone fired multiple shots through the window of this corner property striking the victim in the head."Police are investigating these three shootings as isolated incidents.There have been no arrests.